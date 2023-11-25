"Modi ji's speeches lack substance," Ashok's swipe at PM after casting his vote

JAIPUR: After casting his vote in Sardarpura, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday saying his speeches "lack substance." Gehlot also exuded confidence in Congress's victory, saying that the Congress government will return to power in the state.

Voting for the 199-member assembly constituency is currently underway in Rajasthan. Speaking to reporters after casting his vote at the Sardarpur assembly constituency, Gehlot said, " There is no substance in Modi ji's speeches. This is the state assembly election. This is not Modi Ji's election. We will stay here. We will talk about development." "Congress will repeat government in Rajasthan...After today, they (the BJP) will not be visible from now on, and the results will be declared. They will next come after five years".

He said that the "calibrity" of the seven guarantees promised by the party is "very high". After casting his vote in Sardarpura, Congress leader and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's son, Vaibhav Gehlot, said while speaking to reporters, "I believe Congress will get a majority in the state. BJP is nervous as they know that they will lose in the state..."

He said that the government had remained "dedicated" to the people in the last five years. Speaking on Red Diary and allegations against him in a case, the junior Gehlot said, "These are fabricated things. Fabricated Diary. God knows best about the diary and these allegations. I do not answer to these things."

The ruling Congress is eyeing another term, while the BJP is seeking to replace the Ashok Gehlot government, with the party banking on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Voting began in 199 out of 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan on Saturday after days of hectic campaigning by major political parties, including the ruling Congress and BJP. Elections in the Karanpur constituency were adjourned due to the passing of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar. The polling began at 7 am and voters can cast their ballots until 6 pm.

Adequate security arrangements have been made to ensure peaceful and fair elections, as per a poll official. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.

In 2018, the Congress won 99 seats, while the BJP won 73. Gehlot assumed the CM position with the support of BSP MLAs and independents.