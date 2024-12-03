Modi govt must provide adequate funds for rehabilitation work: Cong on cyclone Fengal

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Tuesday asked the Centre to provide adequate funds for the rehabilitation of people affected by Cyclone Fengal and urged party workers in Tamil Nadu to help the administration in relief efforts wherever possible.

Cyclone Fengal emerged as a low-pressure area on November 23 and caused unprecedented havoc across 14 districts of Tamil Nadu. Sixty-nine lakh families and 1.5 crore people were adversely affected by this calamity.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made similar appeals to Congress workers to provide support to the people in this difficult time.

"Several districts of Karnataka are also receiving incessant rains. My deepest condolences go out to the families who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy. I also extend my support to those whose homes and livelihoods have been impacted by this natural disaster," Kharge said on X.

He said the Modi government should provide adequate additional funds to the states for the rehabilitation work through the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PMCARES).

"I urge Congress workers to reach out to the affected people and provide all possible assistance," Kharge said.

In a post on X, Gandhi said, "Devastating news of Cyclone Fengal in Tamil Nadu. My heartfelt condolences to those who have lost loved ones during this tragedy. My thoughts are also with those whose homes and property have been damaged."

"I urge all Congress workers in the state to step forward and help the administration in relief efforts wherever possible," the former Congress chief said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said she is deeply saddened by the devastation caused by the cyclone in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

"My prayers are with those who have lost loved ones and those facing immense loss and hardship. I appeal to all Congress workers to join hands with the administration in providing relief and support during this difficult time," she said.

Initially, the cyclone brought heavy rainfall to the districts of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai.

Subsequently, districts such as Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, and Villupuram experienced extremely heavy rainfall.

Upon its landfall on December 1, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, and Tiruvannamalai suffered extensive damage to roads and electricity lines as wind speeds touched a very high velocity of 90 km/hr.

It also caused heavy inundation and damage in the interior districts of Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Ranipet, Vellore and Tirupathur.