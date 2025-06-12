Modi govt democratised use of technology in 11-year rule: Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: The Modi government has democratised the use of technology and harnessed its power for the business sector, making Bharat a leading digital economy in the world in the last 11 years, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government completed 11 years on June 9.

"The Modi government democratised the use of technology and harnessed its power for the business sector, making Bharat a leading digital economy in the world in the #11YearsOfDigitalIndia," Shah wrote on X.

The home minister said whether it is healthcare, education, trade, or commerce, PM Modi has transformed every sector of the economy and society through the digital revolution.

According to an official statement, over the past 11 years, India has made remarkable progress in its journey towards becoming a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy.

From expanding internet access in remote villages to revolutionising public service delivery through digital platforms, the country has bridged the urban-rural divide like never before.

The digital economy, which contributed 11.74 per cent to the national income in 2022-23, is projected to grow to 13.42 per cent by 2024-25, driven by advancements in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and digital infrastructure, the statement said.

It said a robust digital infrastructure forms the backbone of a modern economy and over the past 11 years, India has significantly expanded mobile networks and improved internet connectivity in rural areas.

For a tech-driven future, the government has expanded the digital horizon over the last 11 years. From boosting infrastructure to enhancing digital skills, India is becoming more digitally enabled and connected.

Internet connections jumped from 25.15 crore in March 2014 to 96.96 crore in June 2024, the statement said.

As of May 2025, the total cumulative amount transferred through direct benefit transfer (DBT) has crossed Rs 44 lakh crore, it said.