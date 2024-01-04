Modi goes snorkelling in Lakshadweep, recalls "enriching journey of learning & growing"

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media platform on Thursday to describe his recent visit to the Union Territory of Lakshadweep, and shared several pictures including an "exhilarating experience" in which he attempted snorkeling.

In a series of posts on X, the PM shared pictures of the scenic beauty of the islands and said "For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list."

He also thanked the people of the islands for their hospitality.

"Recently, I had the opportunity to be among the people of Lakshadweep. I am still in awe of the stunning beauty of its islands and the incredible warmth of its people. I had the opportunity to interact with people in Agatti, Bangaram and Kavaratti. I thank the people of the islands for their hospitality. Here are some glimpses, including aerial glimpses from Lakshadweep...During my stay, I also tried snorkelling - what an exhilarating experience it was! For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list," PM Modi said.

Sharing a photograph of him seated on a beach, the PM said, "And those early morning walks along the pristine beaches were also moments of pure bliss."

"In addition to the scenic beauty, Lakshadweep's tranquillity is also mesmerising," the Prime Minister posted.

"It gave me an opportunity to reflect on how to work even harder for the welfare of 140 crore Indians," PM Modi captioned one of his posts. The PM said that Lakshadweep is not just a group of islands; it is a timeless legacy of traditions and a testament to the spirit of its people. "My visit has been an enriching journey of learning and growing," PM Modi said.

"Our focus in Lakshadweep is to uplift lives through enhanced development. In addition to creating futuristic infrastructure, it is also about creating opportunities for better healthcare, faster internet and drinking water, while protecting as well celebrating the vibrant local culture. The projects that were inaugurated reflect this spirit," the PM said.

The PM also shared photos taken during his interaction with the beneficiaries of various government schemes.