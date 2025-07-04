Modi, Amit Shah falsely claim more allocation of funds to Tamil Nadu, alleges DMK

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK on Friday alleged that the BJP-led Centre is "lying" that funds provided to the state is more under its regime than during the Congress party's dispensation.

The Dravidian party's official organ "Murasoli" in its editorial on the DMK's "Oraniyil Tamil Nadu" (Tamil Nadu as a single team) membership enrolment campaign said the party had always been reinventing itself and that is the reason for it being still young, though it has crossed the milestone of 75 years.

On July 1, Stalin launched the Oraniyil Tamil Nadu (OTN) campaign and on July 3, the door-to-door visit to reach out to the people commenced.

According to DMK President Stalin, the OTN encompasses election campaign, membership enrolment, the DMK government's achievements and the Centre's betrayal of Tamil Nadu as well and broadly, it is to bring together the people to protect the state's language and honour. Assembly election is due in Tamil Nadu during April 2026.

The DMK's Tamil daily said the Tamil Nadu people knew pretty well that the BJP-led Union government betrayed Tamil Nadu. "Betrayal alone is BJP's practice and they do not know doing good to the people. However, they divert through lies," the Dravidian newspaper alleged.

Right from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, everybody in the Centre have been "lying" again and again that funds to Tamil Nadu is more under the BJP regime than during the Congress rule. "Union Home Minister Amit Shah is often saying this. They did not specify the schemes through which they are providing the funds and they cannot say that."

Chief Minister M K Stalin has made it amply clear that the Tamil Nadu government is pitching in with its funds even for the implementation of Central government schemes.

"What is the Centre's special scheme for Tamil Nadu during the past 10 years? and this is the CM's question to the union government, the daily said. The Madurai AIIMS initiative, though announced by the Centre in the year 2015, is yet to become functional. In 2019, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the hospital.

Citing a video clip recently released by authorities on the progress of the Madurai hospital project, the DMK mouthpiece said, "It has taken them six years to produce the video and this is the respect the BJP gives to the Tamil Nadu people."

The DMK has commenced its OTN campaign to bring people together against such injustices to Tamil Nadu, Murasoli asserted.

On July 3, 2025, the ruling DMK kickstarted its 45-day door-to-door campaign across the state to enroll as party members, 30 per cent voters in every polling station under the "Oraniyil Tamil Nadu" membership drive.