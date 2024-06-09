Begin typing your search...

LIVE UPDATES: Narendra Modi takes oath as Prime Minister for third straight term; Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, S Jaishankar sworn in as Cabinet ministers

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will form government at the Centre.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|9 Jun 2024 12:24 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-06-09 14:50:37  )
LIVE UPDATES: Narendra Modi takes oath as Prime Minister for third straight term; Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, S Jaishankar sworn in as Cabinet ministers
X

Narendra Modi has been sworn in as the country's Prime Minister for a straight third time at the Rashtrapati Bhavan

CHENNAI: Narendra Modi has been sworn in as the country's Prime Minister for a straight third time at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. The oath-taking ceremonies for the new council comprising 72 ministers is underway.

Live Updates

2024-06-09 12:24:07
  • 9 Jun 2024 2:50 PM GMT

    BJP leader Annapurna Devi sworn-in as Union Minister in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government

  • 9 Jun 2024 2:49 PM GMT

    BJP leader Bhupendra Yadav sworn-in as Union Minister in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government

  • 9 Jun 2024 2:48 PM GMT

    BJP leader Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia sworn-in as Union Minister in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government


  • 9 Jun 2024 2:46 PM GMT

    BJP leader Ashwini Vaishnaw takes oath as a Union Cabinet Minister in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government

  • 9 Jun 2024 2:45 PM GMT

    BJP leader Giriraj Singh sworn-in as Union Minister in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government

  • 9 Jun 2024 2:39 PM GMT

    BJP leader Jual Oram sworn-in as Union Minister in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government

  • 9 Jun 2024 2:36 PM GMT

    BJP leader Dr. Virendra Kumar takes oath as Cabinet Minister in the third term of Modi government

  • 9 Jun 2024 2:34 PM GMT

    BJP leader Pralhad Joshi sworn-in as Union Minister in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government

  • 9 Jun 2024 2:33 PM GMT

    TDP Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu takes oath as a Union Cabinet Minister in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government

  • 9 Jun 2024 2:29 PM GMT

    BJP leader Sarbananda Sonowal takes oath as a Union Cabinet Minister in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government

>Load More
Modi Cabinet 3.0Oath taking ceremonyOath CeremonyNarendra Modi swearing-in ceremonyDt Next LiveModi Governmentmodi cabinetNarendra ModiPrime Minister Narendra Modi
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X