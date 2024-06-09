LIVE UPDATES: Narendra Modi takes oath as Prime Minister for third straight term; Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, S Jaishankar sworn in as Cabinet ministers
The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will form government at the Centre.
CHENNAI: Narendra Modi has been sworn in as the country's Prime Minister for a straight third time at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. The oath-taking ceremonies for the new council comprising 72 ministers is underway.
Live Updates
- 9 Jun 2024 2:50 PM GMT
BJP leader Annapurna Devi sworn-in as Union Minister in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government
- 9 Jun 2024 2:49 PM GMT
BJP leader Bhupendra Yadav sworn-in as Union Minister in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government
- 9 Jun 2024 2:48 PM GMT
BJP leader Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia sworn-in as Union Minister in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government
- 9 Jun 2024 2:46 PM GMT
BJP leader Ashwini Vaishnaw takes oath as a Union Cabinet Minister in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government
- 9 Jun 2024 2:45 PM GMT
BJP leader Giriraj Singh sworn-in as Union Minister in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government
- 9 Jun 2024 2:39 PM GMT
BJP leader Jual Oram sworn-in as Union Minister in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government
- 9 Jun 2024 2:36 PM GMT
BJP leader Dr. Virendra Kumar takes oath as Cabinet Minister in the third term of Modi government
- 9 Jun 2024 2:34 PM GMT
BJP leader Pralhad Joshi sworn-in as Union Minister in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government
- 9 Jun 2024 2:33 PM GMT
TDP Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu takes oath as a Union Cabinet Minister in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government
- 9 Jun 2024 2:29 PM GMT
BJP leader Sarbananda Sonowal takes oath as a Union Cabinet Minister in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government