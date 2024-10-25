Model Code of Conduct should not affect rehab work in Wayanad: Kerala HC

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday directed that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) which has come into effect in Wayanad ahead of the November 13 Lok Sabha bypoll there, should not affect the ongoing rehabilitation and relief efforts in the landslides affected areas of the hill district.

A division bench comprising justices A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Syam Kumar V M issued the direction in a case initiated by the High Court on its own after the landslides that occurred in Wayanad on July 30.

The bench also directed the Election Commission to ensure that the poll campaigns in Wayanad are carried on in accordance with the green protocol, which takes into account the interest of the environment and ecology of the area, keeping in mind that the entire constituency is an ecologically sensitive area.

The order was passed after taking into consideration a report submitted by the amicus curiae -- senior advocate Rajith Thampan.

According to the report of the amicus, there was an immediate need for issuing directions to ensure that the rehabilitation and relief work currently going on in Wayanad district was not hampered or affected in any way when the MCC came into effect.

"Taking note of the averments in the said report and finding that any interpretation of the Model Code of Conduct that would have the effect of hampering the rehabilitation and relief work in Wayanad district will be undesirable, we direct that the coming into force of the Model Code of Conduct relating to elections in Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency will not be a bar for the Union and State Government to proceed further with the relief measures undertaken in connection with the landslide that occurred on July 30," the order stated.

The case has been posted to October 30 for further hearing.