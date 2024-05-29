Mobile recharge charges likely to rise by up to 17% after election results

CHENNAI: Following the announcement of the Lok Sabha election results, telecom companies like Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea are expected to increase their recharge tariffs between 10 to 17 percent, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

With a focus on 5G infrastructure, telecom companies have made significant investments. This indicates a potential hike in recharge tariffs in the near future.

Recharge rates were increased by as much as 20% by the end of 2021.

Leading telecom firms are already rolling out 4G and 5G services across the country. Airtel and Jio are actively providing 5G services in various regions, while Vodafone Idea has also expressed intentions to launch 5G services shortly.