ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|16 Jun 2023 12:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-06-16 00:30:31.0  )
Mob, troops clash in Imphal houses set afire
Visuals from Imphal (PTI)

IMPHAL: At least two houses were set on fire by a mob here on Thursday afternoon a day after an attack in the Khamenlok area left nine people dead and injured ten others, officials said.

Security forces which tried to quell the mob were forced to use force and fired tear gas shells at the mob at New Checkon in Imphal, they added.

This happened as the army and Assam Rifles intensified their “area domination” operations in the aftermath of the recent spurt in violence in the strife-torn state of Manipur.

An Army tweet said, “Enhanced Area Domination Operations by Army and Assam Rifles are being undertaken in the aftermath of the recent spurt in violence”.

DTNEXT Bureau

