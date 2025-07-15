MM Shrivastava posted as Madras HC’s new CJ

NEW DELHI: Nearly two months after their names were recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium, chief justices were appointed to five high courts on Monday, including the Madras High Court, the law ministry said.

Separately, chief justices of the Rajasthan, Tripura, Jharkhand and Madras High Courts were also transferred on Monday.

Amongst the chief justices transferred, Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava has been moved from the Rajasthan to the Madras High Court, while Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh has been shifted from the Tripura to the Telangana High Court.

Similarly, Justice MR Ramachandra Rao has been posted out of Jharkhand to the Tripura High Court while Justice KR Shriram has been transferred from the Madras to the Rajasthan High Court, the ministry said.

According to separate law ministry notifications, Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. He was so far, the acting chief justice of that court. Justice Vibhu Bakhru, a judge of the Delhi High Court, has now been elevated as chief justice of the Karnataka High Court, while Justice Ashutosh Kumar, the acting chief justice of the Patna High Court, is now chief justice of the Gauhati High Court. Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi has been appointed as the Chief Justice of Patna HC.