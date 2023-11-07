Mizoram registers 77.04 pc voter turnout till 5 pm, Chhattisgarh records 70.87 pc

RAIPUR: Mizoram recorded 77.04 per cent polling in the assembly elections held on Tuesday while 70.87 per cent of voters exercised their franchise in Chhattisgarh in the first phase of polling in 20 assembly seats in the state, according to Election Commission data at 5 pm.

Mizoram went to polls for all the 40 assembly seats in the state. The elections in Mizoram and first phase polling in Chhattisgarh heralded the start of the voting process in this round of assembly polls with three other states - Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana slated to go to the polls later this month.

The poll panel data at 5 pm showed Khairagarh-Chhuyikhadangandayi assembly constituency in Chhattisgarh recorded the highest voter turnout of 76.31 per cent in the state.

It was closely followed by Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chouki at 76 per cent.

The lowest polling was recorded in Bijapur at 40.98 pc. It was 75.51 per cent in Uttar Bastar Kanker, 75.35 per cent in Kondagaon, 75.1 per cent in Rajnandgaon and 72.41 per cent in Bastar (Jagdalpur).

The polling started at 7 am for ten seats - Mohla-Manpur, Antagarh, Bhanupratappur, Kanker, Keshkal, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bijapur and Konta.

Voting for the remaining assembly constituencies - Pandaria, Kawardha, Khairagarh, Dongargarh, Rajnandgaon, Dongargaon, Khujji, Bastar, Jagdalpur, and Chitrakote began at 8 am.

The polling will decide the electoral fate of former Chief Minister Raman Singh and BJP leaders Bhawna Bohra, Lata Usendi and Gautam Uike.

The prominent Congress leaders in the fray in this phase include Mohammad Akbar, Savitri Manoj Mandavi, Mohan Markam, Vikram Mandavi and Kawasi Lakhma.

A total of 223 candidates, including 25 women, are in the fray in the first phase of Chhattisgarh polls.

The Election Commission set up 5,304 polling booths for this phase in the state.

The polling is taking place in the Naxal-affected region of the state apart from some other seats.

Several constituencies in Mizoram recorded high polling percentages. According to poll data till 5 pm, Serchhip seat reported a voter turnout of 83.96 per cent, Mamit 83.42 per cent, Hnahthial 82.62 per cent, Khawazawl 82.39 per cent and Kolasib 80.13 per cent.

The polling started at 7 am in the northeastern state and ended at 4 pm. Chief Minister Zoramthanga, who is chief of Mizo National Front, is seeking re-election from Aizawl East - I.

Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) chief Lalduhoma, a former IPS officer, who is also the party's chief ministerial candidate, is in the fray from Serchhip. In the 2018 assembly elections, the Mizo National Front (MNF) secured 26 seats with a vote share of 37.8 per cent and ousted Congress from power.

The Mizo National Front, Indian National Congress and the Zoram People's Movement have fielded candidates for all 40 seats and BJP has fielded 23 candidates. Voting in the remaining 70 seats in Chhattisgarh will be held on November 17. Counting of votes will be taken up on December 3 in Mizoram and Chhattisgarh along with the three other states.