Miss World 2025: Welcome board set, ticket counters in place, security tightened for inaugural evening in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government is set to host the 72nd edition of the Miss World beauty competition, with an inaugural ceremony set to take place in Hyderabad today, May 10.

The state government has made elaborate arrangements for the inaugural evening of the Miss World competition amid tight police security.

From ticket counters to the welcome board of Miss World 2025, the Telangana government is making extensive preparations for the Miss World 2025 pageant to ensure a successful event in the state.

The inaugural event is expected to be held in the National Sports Authority of Telangana in Hyderabad.

The national flags of the participating nations were hoisted outside the National Sports Authority of Telangana.

Amid the rising India and Pakistan tensions, the state government has also alerted their surveillance and made strict arrangements for the glittering world-class celebrations.

In the visuals, the security force comprising Indian soldiers and police was also seen outside the venue, while the organisers were busy making necessary arrangements for the Miss World inaugural ceremony.

The grand finale of the 72nd edition of Miss World is set to take place on May 31.

Meanwhile, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader, Telangana Jagruti President and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha has urged the state government to postpone the upcoming Miss World beauty pageant scheduled in Telangana amid rising India-Pakistan tensions.

MLC Kavitha said it would be inappropriate to hold an international beauty pageant in the state during the nation's war-like atmosphere.

While highlighting the example of the Indian Premier League (IPL) postponement, MLC Kavitha warned Telangana of possible criticism for holding such events while the country faces serious security concerns.

She called it a time to demonstrate "wisdom" and avoid sending "wrong signals".