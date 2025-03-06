Begin typing your search...

    AuthorPTIPTI|6 March 2025 9:10 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-03-06 15:40:56  )
    Minor girl married off; husband booked under POCSO, kin charged under child marriage laws
    Representative image

    CHHATRAPATI SAMBHAJINAGAR: The kin of a 14-year-old girl have been booked after she was married off to a 25-year-old man in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district in January this year, a police official said on Thursday.

    The marriage took place on January 1 in Shevgaon there, Chikalthana police station in charge Ravikiran Darwade said.

    "She refused to stay at her marital home in Devlai area here and approached police on March 4. He statement was recorded with the help of the state social justice department's child welfare committee. She has told she did not have parents and that her grandparents got her married to a 25-year-old man," Darwade said.

    "We have booked her kin under Child Marriage Prohibition Act and her husband under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The case has been transferred to Shevgaon police since the marriage took place there," he added.

    Maharashtrachild marriagePocso
    PTI

