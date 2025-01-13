Begin typing your search...
Minor electrical spark near laddu counter at Tirupati temple extinguished
The spark occurred after rainwater dampened a wall near the counter, leading to the incident, the official added.
TIRUPATI: A minor electrical spark that caused slight smoke at a laddu counter in the Lord Venkateswara temple was quickly extinguished, a TTD official said on Monday.
"It was a minor issue, and the electrical staff on-site immediately handled and extinguished the spark," the official told PTI.
TTD operates 60 laddu counters at the shrine.
