Minor electrical spark near laddu counter at Tirupati temple extinguished

TIRUPATI: A minor electrical spark that caused slight smoke at a laddu counter in the Lord Venkateswara temple was quickly extinguished, a TTD official said on Monday.

The spark occurred after rainwater dampened a wall near the counter, leading to the incident, the official added.

"It was a minor issue, and the electrical staff on-site immediately handled and extinguished the spark," the official told PTI.

TTD operates 60 laddu counters at the shrine.