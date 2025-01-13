Begin typing your search...

    Minor electrical spark near laddu counter at Tirupati temple extinguished

    The spark occurred after rainwater dampened a wall near the counter, leading to the incident, the official added.

    AuthorPTIPTI|13 Jan 2025 9:56 PM IST
    Minor electrical spark near laddu counter at Tirupati temple extinguished
    X

    Lord Venkateswara temple 

    TIRUPATI: A minor electrical spark that caused slight smoke at a laddu counter in the Lord Venkateswara temple was quickly extinguished, a TTD official said on Monday.

    The spark occurred after rainwater dampened a wall near the counter, leading to the incident, the official added.

    "It was a minor issue, and the electrical staff on-site immediately handled and extinguished the spark," the official told PTI.

    TTD operates 60 laddu counters at the shrine.

    TirupatiladduLord Venkateswara templeelectrical spark
    PTI

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick