Mini-India to come alive at G20 International Media Centre: Anurag Thakur

NEW DELHI: A mini-India will come alive at the massive International Media Centre set up in the Bharat Mandapam complex here which will host the G20 Leaders' Summit later this week. Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday reviewed the preparations at the media site which will be the nerve centre for broadcasting the proceedings of the G20 meetings to the world.

The media centre will host all domestic and international media delegates who will be in the national capital for coverage of the G20 Summit.

''The domestic and international media will have a range of facilities here, be it broadband connectivity, media lounges, kiosks, among others,'' Thakur told PTI.

The media centre can house over 3,000 media delegates and also has facilities such as small media booths for conducting one-on-one interviews, media briefing rooms with different capacities such as 50, 100 and 300 people. The live stand-up positions with Bharat Mandapam as the backdrop will also be available for media persons.

He said the entire proceedings of the G20 Summit will be recorded in ultra high definition (UHD) and 4K broadcast technologies which has never happened in the country.

''What you see behind me is the powerful image of the new India,'' said Thakur as he toured the sprawling facility.

A series of exhibitions have been set up showcasing India’s strides in digital economy, its varied culture, handicrafts and artifacts under the 'One District, One Product' initiative, and the evolution of democracy in the country from the time of Anubhav Mandapam, the first parliament in the history of mankind.

''A mini-India has come alive at the Bharat Mandapam complex here. This is an opportunity for the guests to see the temples of Tamil Nadu, the culture of Rajasthan to the mountains of Himachal Pradesh. There is something from every state showcasing its culture,'' Thakur said. The minister said a green wall has also been created where a person can click his photograph and choose a backdrop of any part of the country.