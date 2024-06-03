Milk Prices Surge Again: Mother Dairy and Amul Announce Hikes

NEW DELHI: On Monday, Mother Dairy revealed a Rs 2 per litre increase in milk prices across Delhi-NCR, attributing the rise to escalating input costs over the past 15 months. This adjustment will affect all variants of milk sold in the market.

Following suit, Amul also announced a similar hike in milk prices, effective immediately. Both announcements come shortly after the completion of the Lok Sabha elections.

Mother Dairy's new pricing structure includes Rs 68 per litre for full cream milk and Rs 56 and Rs 50 per litre for toned and double-toned milk, respectively. The decision aims to compensate producers facing increased production costs, thereby ensuring the sustainability of dairy farming.