Militaries of India, France hold joint drills

NEW DELHI: Indian and French militaries carried out a two-week wargame in France that focused on boosting joint operational preparedness to deal with security challenges.

About 50 armoured and tactical vehicles and fighter jets were deployed in the Indo-French army exercise Shakti that was held from June 18 to July 1.

The exercise involved more than 500 legionnaires and military personnel from various units of the French Army, the Foreign Legion, as well as the French Air and Space Force, and the French Navy, according to a French readout.

The Indian contingent of 90 personnel primarily comprises a battalion of the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles besides personnel from other arms and services.

The joint drills were held in Aveyron in Monclar district, and in Herault.

Exercise Shakti was a vital opportunity for Indian and French military personnel to boost joint operational preparedness for facing the toughest combat situations in a sub-conventional environment, the readout issued by the French embassy said.

"Serving as an effective platform for exchanging best practices in tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPS), exercise Shakti will pave the way for deeper cooperation and mutual respect between the French and the Indian armed forces as well as significantly reinforcing the Indo-French defence partnership," it added.

The participation of legionnaires in the exercise is seen as significant.

Created in 1831 and the French Foreign Legion is engaged in all major operations carried out by the French Army. The elite military unit is open to foreigners who want to serve in the French Army.

Indo-French defence exercises such as Exercise Garuda between the air forces, exercise Varuna between the navies and exercise Shakti between the armies, are held regularly and have grown in scope and complexity over the years.

They attest to the shared commitment of both nations towards peace, stability, and global security, the embassy noted.