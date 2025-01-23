Begin typing your search...

    Militant hideout busted in J-K's Pulwama; arms, ammunition recovered

    During a search operation at Larmooh Awantipora area of the south Kashmir district, security forces busted a hideout, a police official said.

    SRINAGAR: Security forces busted a militant hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition, police said on Thursday.

    He said during search, the security forces recovered arms and ammunition including a grenade, a UBGL, an Electric Detonator, ten API 7.62 rounds, a pistol magazine, a pistol round, an IED triggering device, and a broken magazine among other things.

