Militant hideout busted in J-K's Pulwama; arms, ammunition recovered

SRINAGAR: Security forces busted a militant hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition, police said on Thursday.

During a search operation at Larmooh Awantipora area of the south Kashmir district, security forces busted a hideout, a police official said.

He said during search, the security forces recovered arms and ammunition including a grenade, a UBGL, an Electric Detonator, ten API 7.62 rounds, a pistol magazine, a pistol round, an IED triggering device, and a broken magazine among other things.