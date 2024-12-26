Middle-aged couple in Andhra dies by suicide over son's decision to marry trans person

NANDYAL: A middle-aged couple allegedly died by suicide in Nandyal district after their 24-year-old son expressed his desire to marry a transgender person.

According to Nandyal sub-divisional police officer P Srinivas Reddy, Subba Rayudu (45) and Saraswati (38) took their lives after conflicts over their son, Sunil Kumar associating with the local transgender community for the past three years.

Kumar has been in a relationship with a transgender person for three years and insisted on staying with them, leading to frequent quarrels with his parents.

Kumar had previously attempted suicide over the matter, police said on Thursday.

Further investigation revealed that Kumar had spent Rs 1.5 lakh belonging to the transgender community, prompting them to demand the amount from his parents and cause nuisance. The public insults directed at his parents by members of the transgender community compounded their distress and drove them to take the extreme step, they said.

An investigation is on.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102.