MHA notifies tribunal to examine ban on both factions of Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir

NEW DELHI: Central Government on Monday issued a Gazette notification regarding formation of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal to adjudicate whether or not there is sufficient cause for declaring the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Bhat faction) (MCJK-B) and Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Sumji faction) (MCJK-S) has as an unlawful association.

The notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs reads that Central Government constitutes the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal consisting of Justice Neena Bansal Krishna, Judge, High Court of Delhi, to adjudicate whether or not there is sufficient cause for declaring the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Bhat faction) (MCJK-B) and Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Sumji faction) (MCJK-S) has as an unlawful association

On February 28, MHA declared the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Sumji faction) and Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Bhat faction) as unlawful associations for five years. The move came after the MHA found that these outfits have been engaging in activities against the sovereignty and integrity of the nation.

As per the notification, the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Sumji faction), chaired by Ghulam Nabi Sumji, is known for its anti-India and pro-Pakistan propaganda. It also mentioned that the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Bhat faction), or MCJK-S, chaired by Abdul Ghani Bhat, has been indulging in unlawful activities that are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty, and security of the country.