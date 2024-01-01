MHA declares Canada-based absconding gangster Goldy Brar a terrorist

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday declared Canada-based absconding gangster Satwinder Singh alias Goldy Brar as a terrorist under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 on charges of his involvement in the smuggling of high-grade arms, ammunitions and explosive materials through drones from across the border and supplying thereon for carrying out killings and also providing sharpshooters.

Considering Brar's involvement in terrorism, the MHA added his name as a 56th terrorist in the Fourth Schedule to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The MHA's action comes while exercising the powers conferred by clause (a) of sub-section (1) of section 35 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Born on April 11, 1994, having a permanent address at Adesh Nagar in Punjab's Muktsar Sahib City, Brar is presently residing in Brampton, Canada, and is associated with Babbar Khalsa International terror outfit, mentions the MHA in its notification.

Know by his other alias Satinderjit Singh, the MHA said, Brar is backed by cross border agency and he was involved in multiple killings and professes radical ideology, figured in making threatening calls to pro-nationalist leaders, demanding ransom and posting the claims of killings on different social media platforms.

The Ministry also said that Brar has been involved in the smuggling of high-grade arms, ammunition, and explosive materials through drones from across the border and supplying thereon for carrying out killings and also providing sharpshooters.

As per the Ministry, Brar and his associates have been conspiring to disrupt the peace, communal harmony, and law and order in the state of Punjab through nefarious designs including sabotage, the raising of terror modules, carrying out targeted killings, and other anti-national activities.

A Red Corder notice has been issued against the Brar by the INTERPOL Secretariat General (IPSG), Lyon, France. A non-bailable warrant dated December 12, 2022, was issued against Brar, who is also a subject of the Look Out Circular issued on June 15, 2022.