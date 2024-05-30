Met office issues red alert for heatwave in some parts of Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: The Meteorological Department issued a red alert for severe heatwave">heatwave conditions prevailing over some parts of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

The met office also predicted that the temperature is likely to be reduced gradually from May 31 in the state.

Meteorologist at IMD Bhopal, Parmendra Kumar told ANI, "Currently, the heatwave" heatwave has had a great impact across Madhya Pradesh and the temperature is increasing in the state. There are chances of the heatwave" heatwave in various regions in the state today.

The effect of the heatwave" heatwave is likely to reduce gradually after one or two days." "Besides, there is a possibility of severe heatwave">heatwave in Gwalior, Bhind, Datia, Morena and Niwari districts in the state. A red alert has been issued in these areas and the temperature here today will be around 46/47 degree celsius," the meteorologist said.

The state capital Bhopal and Vidisha can also experience the heatwave">heatwave and the temperature is likely to hit 44 to 45 degree celsius here, he added. "There was no possibility of a heatwave" heatwave in southern Madhya Pradesh.

The situation in the state will remain like this for one or two days. The temperature is likely to reduce from May 31 in the state," Meteorologist Kumar further said. According to the met office, there will be a severe heatwave" heatwave in Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Morena and Niwari district in the state on Thursday.

Similarly, heatwave "heatwave will prevail in Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Bhopal, Khandwa, Khargone, Shajapur, Agar Malwa, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Sheopur, Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa, Mauganj, Satna, Maihar, Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Katni, Panna, Damoh, Sagar, Chhatarpur and Tikamgarh. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department said on Wednesday that the heatwave" heatwave to severe heatwave" heatwave conditions prevailing over Northwest and Central India are likely to be reduced gradually from May 30.

The IMD said that heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are likely in isolated parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha on May 30. It further said that hot and humid weather is very likely to prevail over isolated parts of Konkan and Goa on May 30 and 31.