Begin typing your search...

Meritocracy has replaced autocracy: Dhankhar to NSS volunteers

The ecosystem of corruption and middlemen has been dismantled and youngsters have immense opportunities to realise their potential, Dhankhar said.

ByPTIPTI|27 Jan 2024 8:00 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-01-27 08:49:38.0  )
Meritocracy has replaced autocracy: Dhankhar to NSS volunteers
X

 Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar with MoS Sports Nisith Pramanik and the volunteers of National Service Scheme (NSS) who participated in the Republic Day Parade 2024 at Balayogi Auditorium in New Delhi on Saturday. (PTI)

NEW DELHI: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday said meritocracy has replaced autocracy and nepotism in the country and youngsters today have more opportunities to achieve their goals.

Interacting with National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers here, he also said that equality before the law has now been truly established, unlike in the past where some people thought they were above it.

The ecosystem of corruption and middlemen has been dismantled and youngsters have immense opportunities to realise their potential, Dhankhar said.

"The autocracy of corruption has been replaced with meritocracy of democracy," he said.

The NSS volunteers were part of an all-women contingent that participated in the Republic Day parade on Friday.

Describing youngsters as the foot soldiers who will help India become a developed country by 2047, he urged them to be innovative and focus on research and entrepreneurship.

Vice President Jagdeep DhankharJagdeep DhankharDhankharVP Dhankhar
PTI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X