Mercury continues to soar in Rajasthan, Ganganagar hottest at 46.3 deg C

JAIPUR: Heat conditions have intensified in Rajasthan with the maximum temperature reaching 46.3 degrees Celsius in Ganganagar, the weather department said on Thursday.

According to the Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, most parts of the state are reeling under intense heat.



The maximum temperature was recorded at 46.3 degrees Celsius in Ganganagar, 46.0 degrees Celsius in Barmer, 45.5 degrees in Jaisalmer, 45.3 degrees in Banasthali (Tonk), Pilani (Jhunjhunu) and Jalore, it said.



Apart from this, the day temperature was 44.6 degrees Celsius in Jodhpur and Sangaria (Hanumangarh), 44.5 degrees Celsius in Dholpur, 44.2 degrees Celsius in Kota and 44.1 degrees Celsius in Jaipur, the centre said.



It added that heat waves were experienced in some parts of Jodhpur and the Bikaner division on Thursday.



There is a possibility of further intense heat waves in this area and the Shekhawati region starting from May 17, the Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, said.

