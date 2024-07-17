Mention of IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act in statutes would mean reference to new criminal justice laws

NEW DELHI: The law ministry on Tuesday said any mention of the now-replaced IPC, CrPC and Evidence Act in any statute, ordinance or regulation would mean a reference to the new criminal justice laws.

The Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the Evidence Act were replaced by the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) on July 1.

The legislative department in the law ministry has issued a notification in this regard under the General Clauses Act.

An official explained that the notification is a reaffirmation of the facts under the provisions of the General Clauses Act, which deals with laws that are repealed and re-enacted.

The official said it came to light during various conferences and seminars on the three new laws that some people were not aware of the provisions of the General Clauses Act to deal with laws that are repealed and re-enacted.

The notification was to bring clarity and reaffirm facts, the official explained.