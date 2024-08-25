Members of Congress, AAP, other parties voice support for Palestinian cause

NEW DELHI: Members of several parties, including the Congress, SP, JD(U) and Aam Aadmi Party, on Sunday condemned Israel's "brutal assault" on Palestinians in its war against Hamas and asked the Indian government to work to ensure peace and justice for the victims.

Samajwadi Party MPs Javed Ali and Mohibbulah, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, JD(U) leader K C Tyagi and Congress' Danish Ali were among those who joined Mohammad Makram Balawi, Secretary General of League of Parliamentarians for Al-Quds, a pro-Palestinian body, at a meeting here to convey their support for Palestinians.

Balawi spoke in detail about Israel's alleged violation of international laws by targeting civilians and said more than half of those killed in its attacks were women and children.

Members of various parties said in a statement that they unequivocally condemn the ongoing "Zionist aggression" and the "heinous genocide of the Palestinian people by Israel".

"This brutal assault is not only an affront to humanity but also a gross violation of international law and the principles of justice and peace," the statement said.

It also cited India's historical support to the Palestinian cause.

"We take pride in the fact that India was the first non-Arab country to recognise the State of Palestine in 1988, and has consistently supported the Palestinian people's right to self-determination, sovereignty and liberation," the leaders said.

They urged the Indian government to cease the supply of arms and ammunition to Israel.

"We stand in solidarity with the people of Palestine and call upon the Government of India and the international community to act swiftly to implement the UNSC resolutions and to end this aggression and ensure peace and justice for the victims of the ongoing genocide in Palestine," they said.