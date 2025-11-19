Mekedatu project: Fresh DPR to be submitted to authorities at Centre, says Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said that a fresh Detailed Project Report on Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir Project across the Cauvery river would be submitted to the authorities at the Centre following the Supreme Court order calling Tamil Nadu's objection as premature.

Shivakumar, who is in charge of water resources portfolio said this after a meeting with officials and Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Board of Directors, chaired by CM Siddaramaiah on Tuesday.

"In the meeting, we discussed how to take the project forward post the Supreme Court order. We need to submit a fresh DPR wherein we will provide details of the forest area getting submerged. We have started the project office in Harobele and decided to open the office of Chief Engineer and CCF at Ramanagara. Required staff would be given to these offices," Shivakumar told reporters here.

Asked if a new DPR needs to be submitted to the Cauvery Water Management Authority, he said, "We will make necessary corrections and submit a fresh one. We will submit it to the authorities required as per the law."

The Supreme Court had last week rejected a plea by the Tamil Nadu government against construction of the Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir Project across the Cauvery river by Karnataka, terming it "premature".

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, Justices K Vinod Chandran and Justice NV Anjaria said the plan would be approved only after considering the objections of the State as well as the opinion of the expert bodies, Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) and the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).

"At this stage, what is being done by the order passed by the CWC is only permitting the preparation of the DPR, that too after taking into consideration the objections of the State of Tamil Nadu, the experts of the CWMA and CWRC," Supreme Court's order said.

Mekedatu is a multi-purpose (drinking water and power) project proposed by Karnataka, which involves building a balancing reservoir near Kanakapura in Ramanagara district (now renamed as Bengaluru South district).

Tamil Nadu has been opposing the project, raising apprehensions that the state would be affected if the project takes shape. The project, once completed, is aimed at ensuring drinking water to Bengaluru and neighbouring areas (4.75 tmcft). It also can generate 400 MW power, according to officials.