Meghalaya gets second Raj Bhavan, to host President Droupadi Murmu during her visit next week

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan on Friday inaugurated the state's second Raj Bhavan in Tura, located in western Garo Hills region.

The governor inaugurated it remotely from Shillong while Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, his cabinet colleagues and senior officials of the state government were present at the venue.

Sangma said President Droupadi Murmu will stay at the complex during her visit to Garo Hills next week.

Sangma said, "This is a historic moment for the state and specifically in the history of the Garo hills region. I thank the governor for extending his support to make this project possible."

"This governor house is not just a building, but a symbol of inclusiveness and shows that all the people in the state are one and united. This is another long-standing project that our government was able to successfully complete," he added.

The raj bhavan stands as a symbol of architectural excellence and civic pride, representing the heart of the city's promising future. It is of great pride that the President of India Droupadi Murmu would be residing in this complex during her upcoming visit, he added.

The complex, located in Danakgre area of Tura, has been built at a cost of Rs 24.1 crore and covers an area of 28.45 acres.

Envisioned as "Assam-type" building, the project was initially conceptualised in 2009 at a cost of Rs 5.48 crore with an aim to be completed within 3 years.

The main building was later redesigned to an earthquake-resistant RCC structure and a spacious banquet hall was added. However, in 2016, unforeseen circumstances necessitated revisions of costs and timelines, leading to delay.

The project was revived by Sangma in 2021 and two new works orders expanding the scope of the project were issued with a cost of Rs 10.98 crore and Rs 7.69 crore.

Speaker Thomas A Sangma and Lok Sabha MP Agatha K Sangma were also present on the occasion and took a tour of the campus.