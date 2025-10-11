Medical student from Odisha 'gang-raped' outside West Bengal college campus

KOLKATA: A medical college student from Odisha was allegedly raped by unidentified men in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred outside the private medical college campus in Durgapur on Friday night when the second-year student went out with one of her friends for dinner, her family members said.

The student, from Jaleswar in Odisha, is undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital, a police officer said.

"On the basis of a complaint lodged by the family members of the medic, we have started an investigation," he said.

Talking to reporters, the parents of the student said they reached Durgapur this morning after getting a call from their daughter's friends.

The student's mother alleged that her daughter was "gang-raped" around 10 pm on Friday when she went out of the college campus with one of her friends for dinner.

"We came here this morning and lodged a complaint with the police. I have heard that the college performed well academically, and this is why we sent our daughter to study medicine here," the student's father said.

An initial probe revealed that the student went outside the campus with her friend around 8-8.30 pm on Friday, the police officer said.

"The friend left her alone when three unidentified men arrived there. The men snatched her phone and took her to a jungle outside the campus, where they raped her. She was threatened with dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident," the officer said.

The accused also demanded money from the medic to return her mobile phone, he said.

The statement of the student has been recorded, the officer said.

"We spoke to the victim's friend last night. We are trying to find out some CCTV footage. A forensic team will visit the spot to collect evidence," the officer said.

A team of the National Commission for Women (NCW) is heading towards Durgapur to meet the victim and her parents.

"Crime against women is on the rise in Bengal. The police are not taking any proactive steps in such cases. This is quite unfortunate. I will request the chief minister to come forward and work in tandem to arrest the rise of such crimes," NCW member Archana Majumdar said.

Meanwhile, the state health department on Saturday sought a report from the private medical college in Durgapur, a senior official said.

"We have sought a quick report from the college authorities in this connection. Accordingly, we will take steps," he added.