Mayawati's statement spurs talk of her finally joining INDIA bloc

LUCKNOW: Though Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has opted to be out of the opposition parties’ INDIA bloc for the Lok Sabha elections, but her statement has yet again kept the hope of the BSP joining it alive.

The political meaning of Mayawati's recent advice targeted at the Samajwadi Party (SP) that “one can never say who will need whom in the future”, is also being explored. This is being seen as a signal from Mayawati to keep the window open for an alliance.

Recently, Mayawati in a statement said, “It is not appropriate for anyone to make unnecessary comments about the parties which are not part of the INDIA bloc, including BSP. My advice to them is that they should avoid this, because nobody knows who might need whom in the future for the sake of public interest and the country. In this situation, these people will have to feel shameful at a later stage. The Samajwadi Party is a living example of it.”

Mayawati’s BSP has shared a complicated relationship with the SP over the last three decades.

Political analysts said that Mayawati knows very well how to make political moves. She knows very well what to say and when… which will impact politics.

A senior leader of the Samajwadi Party said, “SP is not in a favour to include BSP in the opposition alliance of 28 parties, because in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the SP and the BSP had contested the elections together. The BSP gained and the SP suffered losses as the BSP got 10 seats, while the SP won only five seats.”

Though some leaders in the Congress have often favoured the BSP's entry into the INDIA bloc, the BSP has been reiterating time and again that it will go solo in the 2024 elections.

Political analyst Ratanmani Lal stated, “Mayawati has not decided with whom she will form an alliance in the Lok Sabha elections as she wants to keep all options open. Mayawati is more candid than other parties. That’s why she has warned all the parties that she can join any alliance. But she will not reveal her cards now.”

Another political analyst Virendra Singh Rawat said, “Akhilesh is also aware that his central politics may fade if the BSP joins the INDIA bloc. The BSP will also ask for more seats. This is the reason why the Congress, which was trying to include the BSP in the alliance, now seems to be giving in to the pressure of Akhilesh.”

Rawat says that Mayawati will not do anything in haste as of now. She will make alliances thoughtfully, because she doesn't want anyone to accuse her of being a B-team, nor would she want to have any political dispute with the BJP due to which she might have to face troubles like investigation (by central agencies). For this reason, Mayawati has supported the opposition on some issues and has also been seen standing with the government on other issues.”

“In a democracy, everyone has the right to express their views, what Mayawati has said is absolutely true. We have been saying this from the beginning that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are an election to save the country's Constitution and democracy. We want people who believe in the same ideology and stand with the Constitution to come together, this is in the interest of the country and the people of the country,” Congress spokesperson Anshu Awasthi said.