"May this festival of happiness...":Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh extend warm Holi wishes to countrymen

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah conveyed his greetings to the people on the festival of colours, Holi, wishing happiness, prosperity, harmony and new energy in everyone's life.

"Best wishes to all the countrymen for the great festival of colours and joy, Holi. May this festival of happiness bring colours of prosperity and harmony into the lives of all of you and become a medium for the transmission of new energy," Amit Shah posted from his official X handle.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, too, extended his warm greetings to fellow countrymen on the occasion of Holi.

"Best wishes to all of you on the festival of Holi. May this festival of colours infuse joy, enthusiasm and new energy into your life. Happy Holi!" Rajnath Singh posted from his handle on X.

Earlier, on Sunday, the Defence Minister celebrated the festival of colours with soldiers in Leh. He was accompanied by Chief of the Army Staff, General Manoj Pande and General Officer Commanding, Fire and Fury Corps, Lt Gen Rashim Bali.

He also spoke to the commanding officer deployed at Siachen over the phone and promised to visit them as soon as possible.

Holi, a festival celebrated with as much fervour in the country as it is overseas, will be marked on March 25, Monday, this year.

The festival is preceded by a ritual of lighting bonfires called Holika Dahan, signifying the burning of the demon Holika.

The festival is dedicated to Lord Krishna, who is believed to have spent a considerable amount of time in a region called Braj in Uttar Pradesh.

It not only replicates the spirit of Holi but also impersonates the timeless love of Radha and Krishna.

Amidst the revelry, traditional sweets are shared, fostering a sense of amity and togetherness among the people, with revellers exuding the spirit of joy and love.