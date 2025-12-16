Mathura: 4 killed, 25 injured in Yamuna Expressway pile-up; buses catch fire

MATHURA: Four people were killed and over two dozen were injured in an early Tuesday vehicle pile-up on the Yamuna Expressway here, a police officer said.

At least seven buses and several smaller vehicles collided with each other in the dense fog around 4.30 am, the officer said.

The incident occurred under the Baldev Police Station jurisdiction.

"Four people died, and 25 were injured in the accident. The vehicles collided due to low visibility on the Agra-to-Noida side of the Yamuna Expressway. Some vehicles also caught fire. All injured have been sent to the hospital," SSP Mathura Shlok Kumar said.

The passengers were sent to their destinations in government vehicles, the officer said. Since the road is blocked, diversions have been made, he added.

Visuals from the spot revealed charred remains of buses that caught fire.

Cranes were called in to remove them from the road.

According to a Mathura Police statement on X, the pile-up at Milestone 127 involved seven buses and three smaller vehicles.

"None of the injured are in critical condition," it said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a post on X in Hindi, expressed his condolences to the kin of the deceased.

"The loss of life in the road accident on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura district is extremely tragic and heartbreaking. My deepest condolences are with the bereaved families," he said.

"I have instructed the district administration officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured. I pray to Lord Ram to grant peace to the departed souls and a speedy recovery to the injured," Adityanath said.