Massive fire engulfs bus depot in B'luru Veerabhadranagar, no casualties reported

No injuries or casualties have been reported.

ByANIANI|30 Oct 2023 9:42 AM GMT
Massive fire engulfs bus depot in Bluru Veerabhadranagar, no casualties reported
Visuals from the bus depot in Bengaluru (ANI)

BENGALURU: A massive fire erupted near PES University in Karnataka's capital Bengaluru on Monday.

Private buses parked in a bus depot in Bengaluru's Veerabhadranagar caught fire in the incident.

According to sources, the incident occurred on Nice Road at the private bus depot in Veerabhadranagar.

No injuries or casualties have been reported.

The cause of the blaze has not been ascertained. Further details on the matter are awaited.

Massive firebus depotVeerabhadranagarVeerabhadranagar fireVeerabhadranagar fire accidentPES University
ANI

