Massive fire destroys 10 fishing boats in Kerala's Kollam

KOLLAM: Around 10 fishing boats, anchored in Ashtamudi Lake here, were gutted as a massive fire broke out in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The incident happened in the Kureepuzha area under the Anchalumood police station limit.

According to police, the blaze was first spotted past midnight, and the boats anchored in a row caught fire.

Local people and fire force personnel pressed into action to check the further spread.

"As per the preliminary assessment, around 10 boats were destroyed completely. The exact cause is yet to be identified, but a gas cylinder blast is suspected," a police officer said.

No casualty has been reported so far, police added.