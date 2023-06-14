Massive fire breaks out at warehouse in Vrindavan, dousing operation underway

MATHURA: A massive fire broke out at a warehouse in Mathura's Vrindavan on Tuesday evening, resulting in huge losses, officials said.

The fire broke out at a warehouse of Prem Mandir in Vrindavan, where materials for the construction of idols, wooden goods and electrical goods were kept.

The incident occurred at around 6 pm on Tuesday and the fire took a formidable form in no time.

As per the locals, the fire was so severe that its smoke was visible from 5 kilometres away.









After the fire department was informed about it, two fire tenders rushed to the spot and started the dousing operation.

The Chief Fire Officer, Narendra Pratap Singh said that around 25 fire brigade personnel are engaged in controlling the fire.

"As soon as the information was received, two fire tenders reached the spot and the firefighters started extinguishing the fire. But due to the heavy fire, more fire engines were called on the spot. Our tenders are continuously working to extinguish the fire, it will take more time to bring it under control," the CFO told the reporters.

More details are awaited.