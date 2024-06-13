"Mapping resources to give befitting reply to terrorists": J-K DGP RR Swain

REASI: Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) RR Swain Thursday stated that there is a "security challenge" in the Jammu region adding that police and the security agencies are mapping their resources to give a befitting reply to the terrorists.

Speaking to reporters, DGP RR Swain said that the Jammu region has a difficult terrain comprising forests, streams and hillocks.

"It is a security challenge. The clear intent of the enemy is to forcefully recruit and train their citizens and send them over here to cause trouble... They are making use of difficult terrain to induct foreign terrorists into the region and give rise to anarchy. We are preparing our response to these recent activities. We are getting ready and mapping our resources and trying to give a befitting reply," DGP Swain said.

He further said that the terrorists are not in large numbers but they are not operating under the law and can harm anybody. "The terrorists are not much in number, but they are out of the jurisdiction of law and they have nothing to lose, this is why they can cause extensive harm," he added.

The DGP warned the enemy agents who sell their conscience for some bucks and narcotics to support terrorists.

"When they fail to recruit locals, they recruit their citizens and send them over. Enemy agents have been identified. The terrorists have left everything behind and have nothing to lose, but the people in J-K, the stakeholders, have everything to lose if they come forward to help the terrorists. We warn the stakeholders of dire consequences if they go against the National interest," he said.

This recent encounter follows a series of terror attacks in the Jammu and Kashmir region over the past few days.

Jammu and Kashmir region has been witnessing a surge in violence with three significant attacks: the Reasi terror attack, the Kathua terror attack, and the Doda terror attack.

The first incident was reported on June 9, when terrorists targeted a bus in Reasi, causing it to plunge into a gorge, resulting in the deaths of at least nine pilgrims and injuring 42 others.

Earlier, a constable of the Special Operations Group (SOG) sustained injuries in an encounter in Doda district, said the Jammu and Kashmir police.