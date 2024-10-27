Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi warns about 'digital arrest'

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned the nation on Sunday about the 'digital arrest' scam, clarifying that no government agency threatens individuals over the phone or demands money.

In his address during the 115th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat,' Prime Minister Modi detailed the modus operandi of the 'digital arrest' scam. "Under digital arrest fraud, callers pose as officials from the police, CBI, RBI, or narcotics departments, speaking with great confidence. People asked me to address this in Mann Ki Baat, as everyone needs to understand.

The first step involves collecting your personal information. Step two is creating an atmosphere of fear, instilling so much anxiety that you can't think clearly. Step three is applying time pressure... Victims of digital arrest come from all backgrounds and ages. Many have lost substantial sums of their hard-earned money. If you ever receive such a call, don't be afraid.

Be aware that no investigative agency conducts such interrogations over the phone or video call. The three steps to digital security are: stop, think, and act. If possible, take a screenshot or record the call.

No government agency issues threats over the phone or demands money," PM Modi said in his Mann Ki Baat address. He further stated that investigative agencies are working in partnership with state governments to combat the scam being carried out in the name of digital arrest.

"There is no legal system called digital arrest; it's purely fraud, deceit, a criminal enterprise by those who are enemies of society. Various investigative agencies, in collaboration with state governments, are actively working to address this scam.

The National Cyber Coordination Centre has been established to foster coordination among these agencies," he said. PM Modi also encouraged schools and colleges to engage students in the campaign against cyber scams. "We can only fight this challenge through collective efforts in society," he added. (ANI)