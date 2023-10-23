Mann, Kejriwal condole death of former Indian captain Bishan Singh Bedi

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday condoled the death of former Indian captain and the country's "greatest ever left-arm spinner" Bishan Singh Bedi, who died on Monday after a prolonged illness.

The 77-year-old former cricketer is survived by his wife Anju, son Angad and daughter Neha.

In a post in Punjabi on X, Mann wrote, "Received the sad news of the demise of Sardar Bishan Singh Bedi ji, the former captain of the Indian cricket team and known as 'Sardar of Spin'.

"As a cricket lover, I have always been a fan of Bishan Singh ji's game... In Indian cricket's history, Bishan Singh ji's name, written in golden letters, will always remain in our memories. Heartfelt condolences to the family and the loved ones," he posted.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also condoled Bedi's death saying his legacy will continue to inspire the coming generations.

"Saddened to hear about the demise of the iconic spinner and former India Captain, Bishan Singh Bedi Ji. His legacy in cricket will continue to inspire generations. My deepest condolences to his family and the cricketing fraternity," Kejriwal said in a post on X.

Born in Amritsar in 1946, Bedi played 67 Tests for India and took 266 wickets with 14 five-wicket hauls and one 10-wicket haul.