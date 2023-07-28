Manipur viral videos: SC could not take up pleas for hearing

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday could not take up for hearing pleas related to the ethnic clashes in Manipur, including the suo moto case where the Central and state governments were directed to take immediate steps on the viral video of two young tribal women being paraded naked.

The sitting of a bench comprising of Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud and Justice Manoj Mishra was cancelled, which was slated to peruse the reply of the Centre detailing the actions taken in relation to the disturbing incident.

“Hon'ble Chief Justice of India will not be holding Court on July 28, 2023. Hence, sitting of Bench….in Court No.1 stands cancelled,” said a notice issued by Assistant Registrar (Listing) of the apex court.

Therefore, the matter listed before the CJI-led bench could not be taken up for hearing and stood adjourned.

The pleas are likely to be further listed on July 31.

On July 20, the Supreme Court took suo moto cognizance of the viral videos and asked the Centre and the state government to apprise it about the steps taken by July 28.

In its reply filed on Thursday, the Centre informed the apex court that investigation of the incident has been transferred to CBI and requested for transfer of the entire case including trial to any state outside the Manipur.

“The Central government with the consent of the state government has taken a decision to entrust the investigation to an independent agency i.e. CBI,” said the affidavit filed by the Union Home Secretary, Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

“Using women as instruments for perpetrating violence is simply unacceptable in a constitutional democracy,” a bench headed by CJI Chandrachud had said on July 20, a day after the viral video surfaced on social media.

The bench told the Solicitor General of India that the top court will be constrained to “step in” if the state government does not take action.

"We will give a little time to the government to act otherwise we will take action," it had said.

It directed the Central and Manipur governments to take immediate steps and apprise the Court of the action taken before July 28.