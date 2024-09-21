Manipur violence: Police seize improvised rocket shell, ammunition at Churachandpur

MANIPUR: Improvised rocket head ammunition and shell have been found in Manipur's Churachandpur district during search operations, a police statement said on Saturday.

According to police, as part of security measures, search and area domination operations were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts on Saturday. As part of the operation, security forces seized an improvised rocket shell, three live rocket head ammunition of different sizes, three improvised mortars and anti-riot stun shells each and one stun grenade were seized during a search operation and area domination exercise at Samulamlan.

More than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kukis since May last year.

Militants have, of late, resorted to using drones and improvised rockets to target villages of the rival community, leading to deaths and injuries.