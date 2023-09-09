Manipur: Two killed, Army major among 50 injured in fresh violence

IMPHAL: An audacious attempt by hundreds of people from the majority community to overrun security check posts and storm tribal villages led to gunfight between the forces and the militiamen, which left two dead and injured 50, including an Army major, in restive Manipur on Friday.

In the morning, a gunfight erupted between security forces and armed persons who attempted to resort to arson and violence in Molnoi village near Pallel in Tengnoupal district.

As the news of the gunfight spread, large groups of Meitei community members, including Meira Paibis and Arambai Tenggol militiamen dressed in commando uniforms, attempted to break through security check posts and move towards Pallel, where the situation has been tense for a few days.

When security personnel attempted to stop the mob, some armed persons dressed in police uniforms and part of the mob opened fire, resulting in gunshot injuries to an Army major.

The officer was evacuated to a military hospital in Leimakhong by a helicopter. Three other police personnel were also injured in the incident.

More than 45 women were injured after security forces personnel lobbed teargas shells to defuse the situation, officials said. The morning gunfight led to the death of a person, officials said. Also, a 48-year-old man was killed in the crossfire, officials said.

In the meantime, a contingent of RAF personnel heading to Pallel from Imphal to contain the mob was blocked by locals, including Meira Paibis, at Thoubal. The situation is still tense and firing has temporarily stopped, officials said.

This comes two days after thousands of protesters gathered at Phougakchao Ikhai in Bishnupur and tried to break through army barricades.

Though they were claiming that they wanted to reach their deserted houses in Torbung, sources alleged that they wanted to attack the tribal community.