Manipur education minister to contest LS polls as BJP candidate

IMPHAL: The BJP on Tuesday nominated Manipur Education Minister Thounaojam Basantakumar Singh from the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat, dropping sitting MP and Union minister Rajkumar Ranjan Singh.

The contestant, aged 59, is the son of former Union minister Thounaojam Chaoba Singh.

The former IPS officer is now an MLA from the Nambol assembly constituency in Bishnupur district.

The announcement comes two days after Chief Minister N Biren Singh claimed that the BJP would win by a huge margin in the state.

BJP candidate Thounaojam Basantakumar Singh is pitted against Congress nominee Angomcha Bimol Akoijam in the Inner Manipur seat.

The saffron party has decided not to contest from the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency and extended its support to ally Naga People’s Front nominee Kachui Timothy Zimik, a retired Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer.

The Inner Manipur seat and some areas of the Outer Manipur constituency will vote in the first phase on April 19, while the remaining segments of the Outer Manipur seat will go to poll in phase 2 on April 26.

Those living in camps in violence-hit Manipur will be allowed to vote from their temporary settlements, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on March 16, the day the Lok Sabha poll schedule was announced.

Ethnic clashes between the Meitei and tribal Kuki communities in the northeastern state since May last year have resulted in the loss of over 200 lives.

According to officials, over 25,000 people have been rescued by the security forces, while around 50,000 are living in camps following the unrest.