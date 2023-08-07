Begin typing your search...

Manipur crisis: SC to constitute 3-judge committee for 'humanitarian' issues

The committee will be headed by Justice Gita Mittal, former Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

ByIANSIANS|7 Aug 2023 10:42 AM GMT
NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday said that it will constitute a three-judge committee to look into “humanitarian” issues like relief, rehabilitation, etc. in the violence-hit Manpur.

Justice Shalini Joshi, retired judge of the Bombay High Court and Justice Asha Menon, former judge of the Delhi High Court will also form the part of the committee.

NationManipur violenceHumanitarian issueSupreme Courtviolence-hit Manpur
IANS

