Manipur calm; Centre clears Rs 101cr package

IMPHAL: The Centre has approved a Rs 101.75 crore relief package for the displaced people in violence-hit Manipur following a directive of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The state government on Thursday said the situation in Manipur remained peaceful and under control and there has been no incident of violence in the last 48 hours. “To provide relief to the displaced, the MHA has approved Rs 101.75 crore relief package. This was based on a request as directed by Amit Shah,” a release said.