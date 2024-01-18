Manipur: 2 police commandos killed, 3 BSF jawans sustain bullet injuries in separate incidents

MOREH: Two Manipur police commandos were killed and six others injured in the Moreh area amid reports of fresh violence in the state, officers informed on Thursday.

Taking to its official handle on X, Manipur Police posted that in the early hours of Wednesday, armed militants mounted an attack on a state police team, killing two commandos identified as Somorjit Meetei and Takhellambam Sieleshwor Singh.

"Today (January 17, 2024) in the early morning, armed militants orchestrated a violent attack on the state forces, employing firearms and explosives in Moreh, Tengnoupal district. In the incident, one personnel of the 6th Manipur Rifles namely Wangkhem Somorjit Meetei S/O (L) W. Chaoton Singh of Malom Tulihal Mayai Leikai (R/No.- 0620211015) was martyred in the line of duty. Further, another Manipur Police personnel of the 10th IRB namely Takhellambam Sieleshwor Singh S/o. (L) T. Babu Singh of Akham Village, Imphal West District (Hav. No. 112005762) presently attached to Spl. CDO, was also martyred in the attack by the armed militants at Moreh," Manipur Police posted from its official X handle.

The state police informed further that the forces were engaging elements deemed inimical to the state's security as well as law and order.

"Also, the following six police personnel also sustained injuries in the attack. (i) Rfn. No. 1310818 Md. Kamal Hassan, 3rd Indian Reserved Battalion (IRB) (ii) Rfn. No. 1310823 Songsuathui Aimol, 3rd IRB (iii) Rfn. No. 022006172 Md. Abdul Hasim, 3rd IRB (iv)C/No 8018561 Ngasepam Vim, 8th IRB (Spl CDO) (v) ASI Sidarth Thokchom, 8th IRB (Spl CDO) (vi)Rfn No. 112005750 K Premananda of 1st IRB (Spl CDO). Security forces are engaging the inimical elements," the police added.

In another incident in the Thoubal district, the state police informed that three personnel from the Border Security Force (BSF) sustained bullet injuries and were shifted to Raj Medicity for treatment.

"Today (January 17, 2024)), an irate mob targeted the 3rd Indian Reserve Battalion (3IRB) in Khangabok, Thoubal District. Security forces repelled them using the minimum necessary force. Further, the mob attempted to breach Thoubal Police Headquarters, prompting the security forces to use legal force. Armed miscreants from among the mob fired with live rounds. As a result, 03 (three) personnel from BSF sustained bullet injuries namely (i)Constable Gourav Kumar, (ii)ASI Sobram Singh, and (iii)ASI Ramji," Manipur Police posted.

"The injured security forces have been evacuated to Raj Medicity for medical treatment," they added.