Mangalore bank robbery case: Police recover 18 kg gold in Tirunelveli

CHENNAI: Police officials investigating the Mangalore bank robbery case have found 18 kilograms of gold in Tirunelveli in the house of one of the individuals arrested in connection with the robbery.

The robbery occurred at a cooperative bank near Mangalore on January 17, where masked robbers, armed with guns, threatened workers and stole gold and money worth several crores.

The Mangalore police had been investigating on the case and learned that the robbers had entered Tirunelveli through Kerala after the robbery, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

With this information, Mangalore Police Inspector Rajendra Prasad led a special team to Ambasamudram and arrested two individuals, Murugandi (36) and Yoshua (35), last Tuesday. Both were produced before the court in Ambasamudram.

Further investigation on the suspects revealed that Murugandi’s house in Padmaneri, Tirunelveli district, was connected to the case, where police recovered nearly 18 kilograms of gold jewelry.

The recovered gold will be produced in court and then sent to Mangalore, according to reports.

The police are continuing their investigation at various locations connected to Murugandi.