Managed to write new Garba song, will share during Navratri: Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he has written a new Garba song over the last few days and will share it with people during Navratri.

Modi also thanked artistes Dhvani Bhanushali and Tanishk Bagchi and the team of Jjust Music for the musical rendition of another Garba song that he had penned years ago.

"Thank you Dhvani Bhanushali, Tanishk Bagchi and the team of Jjust Music for this lovely rendition of a Garba I had penned years ago! It does bring back many memories," Modi said on X.

"I have not written for many years now but I did manage to write a new Garba over the last few days, which I will share during Navratri," he added.

The Navratri festival begins on October 15 and Garba is a form of Gujarati dance that is usually performed during the nine-day festivities.

Modi's post came in response to Bhanushali, who shared the rendition on X.

"Dear Narendra Modi Ji, Tanishk Bagchi and I loved Garba penned by you and we wanted to make a song with a fresh rhythm, composition and flavour. Jjust Music helped us bring this song and video to life," she said.

In another post, Modi shared pictures from his recent visit to Uttarakhand.

"If someone were to ask me -- if there is one place you must visit in Uttarakhand which place would it be, I would say you must visit Parvati Kund and Jageshwar Temples in the Kumaon region of the state. The natural beauty and divinity will leave you spellbound," he said.

"Of course, Uttarakhand has many well known places worth visiting and I have also visited the state very often. This includes the sacred places of Kedarnath and Badrinath, which are the most memorable experiences. But, to return to Parvati Kund and Jageshwar Temples after many years has been special," the prime minister said.