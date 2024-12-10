Man promises to make Chennai resident governor, takes Rs 5 crore from him

NASHIK: A man was arrested in Nashik in Maharashtra for allegedly duping a Tamil Nadu resident of Rs 5 crore with the promise of making him governor of some state, a police official said on Monday. According to the official, accused Niranjan Kulkarni met Narsimha Reddy Damodar Reddy Apoori, a resident of Chennai in the southern state, in a hotel here on January 12 and promised a gubernatorial assignment by claiming to have widespread political contacts

"Kulkarni sought Rs 15 crore as service charge. On February 7, Kulkarni met Reddy and promised to transfer his land to the latter if the promise of making him governor was not fulfilled. The accused showed forged documents of 100-acre land near Pench and Bore tiger reserves," the official said.

"Convinced by the proposal, Reddy gave him Rs 60 lakh in cash and transferred Rs 4.48 crore into the latter's bank account between February 7 and April 2. After Reddy realised he had been duped, he demanded his money back. However, Kulkarni threatened him, after which a case was registered at Mumbai Naka police station here on December 7," the official added.

Kulkarni was arrested from his residence on Saturday and has been remanded in 10-day police custody, the official added.