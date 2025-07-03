Man posing as delivery agent rapes techie after entering her Pune home; search on for him

PUNE: An unidentified man allegedly raped a 22-year-old IT professional after gaining access to her apartment in Pune by posing as a courier delivery executive, police said on Thursday.

The accused also clicked a selfie on the victim's phone in which her back and his partial face are seen.

He left a message on her phone, warning her not to inform about the crime to anyone as he had taken her pictures and would share them on social media, and also mentioned: "I will come again", Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 5) Rajkumar Shinde said.

The incident took place at around 7.30 pm on Wednesday at a housing society in Kondhwa area of Maharashtra's Pune city and search was on for the culprit, as per the police.

The victim, who has studied Information Technology (IT) at a city-based college and works in a private firm, was alone in her apartment as her brother had gone out of town, the official said.

The man came to her house posing as a courier delivery agent possessing a bank-related document and gained entry.

He asked for a pen to sign (a document) and as she turned her back to him, he came inside the house and latched the door, the official said.

"The woman does not remember anything (further) as she gained consciousness around 8.30 pm. The woman then informed her relatives and subsequently police were alerted," Shinde said.

The man clicked a selfie on the woman's phone. He left a message on her phone that he had taken her photos, and if she revealed about the incident to anyone, he would make the pictures viral, the police said.

He also stated in the message that he "will come again", the official said.

There is a possibility that the accused used some substance to make her unconscious. The police were verifying if any spray was used, he said.

"Work is on to prepare a sketch of the suspect. We are also scanning the CCTV cameras in the housing society," said Shinde.

The woman was sent for a medical examination.

A case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 64 (punishment for rape), 77 (voyeurism) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation), the police added.