Man gets 25 years imprisonment for raping 13-year-old niece

UNA: A special court here sentenced a man to 25 years imprisonment for raping and threatening his 13-year-old niece in 2023, police said on Saturday.

Special Judge, Naresh Thakur, also imposed a fine of Rs 55,000 on Kewal Krishna (43).

The case was registered in November 2023, when Krishna's niece complained to the Women's Police Station, Una, accusing him of raping her. He also threatened her into remaining silent.

Fed up with the uncle's antics, she told her aunt in her neighbourhood about the incident, who then accompanied her to register a complaint.

The girl lived with her father and uncle. Her mother passed away a few years ago and her father was a confectioner and was often at work. Krishna worked as a plumber, an official report said.

The court sentenced him to one year in jail and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 for threatening the survivor.

In case, the accused fails to pay the fine, an additional month would be added to his sentence.

Eklavya, a district advocate said a total of 14 people testified in the court.